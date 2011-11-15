SHANGHAI The city of Shanghai became China's first local government to sell debt directly into the market on Tuesday, attracting very strong demand, in a hopeful sign for the budding municipal bond market.

City and provincial governments have been barred under China's budget law from borrowing directly, leading them to set up so-called local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) to take out loans or sell bonds on their behalf, contributing to the chaotic accumulation of over $1.5 trillion in debt.

To lay the groundwork for a genuine municipal bond market that is hoped will make local governments' borrowing more regulated, Beijing has launched the pilot programme for direct bond sales, enabling local governments to grow accustomed to selling debt directly but with the security of central government guarantees.

The Shanghai municipal government kicked off such sales on Tuesday, auctioning 3.6 billion yuan ($568 million) in three-year bonds at a yield of 3.10 percent and 3.5 billion yuan in five-year bonds at 3.30 percent, bond traders said.

That was significantly lower than the yields of 3.67 percent and 3.70 percent, respectively, for similar tenors of bonds that the Ministry of Finance auctioned on behalf of local governments in late October.

"The strong demand implies that coming issues by other local governments will also be well received," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen.

"It is a strong indication that recent worries over possible default by LGFVs have eased greatly amid repeated central government pledges to ensure a proper solution."

FIRST STEPS

After Shanghai's inaugural sale, the southern province of Guangdong plans to issue 6.9 billion yuan in its own bonds on Friday.

The southern city of Shenzhen and the eastern province of Zhejiang are also participating in the initial pilot programme, and are expected to announce their own bond auctions sometime in the near future.

The direct bond issues by the four localities are included in the central government's existing 200 billion yuan quota for local government bond issues this year, which to date have been conducted by the finance ministry on behalf of local governments.

By giving its backing to the direct local bond issues, the central government is helping to incubate a market that is expected to eventually lead to a municipal bond market in which investors actually take on the risk of potential default.

"The central government is testing the waters for the possible launch of real municipal bonds," said Zhang Yongmin, a bond market analyst at AVID Securities in Beijing.

"It needs to collect feedback, think over the next steps and modify the budget law to allow a formal launch of municipal bonds," he said. "The earliest time will be right after the parliament session in March."

($1 = 6.34 Yuan)

(Additional reporting by Steven Bian and Li Hongwei; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)