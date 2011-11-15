Greg Norman of Australia hits an approach shot onto the 1st green during the second round of the European Masters golf tournament in Crans-Montana September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

MELBOURNE Internationals captain Greg Norman expressed disappointment that Ryo Ishikawa had failed to arrive earlier in Melbourne for the Presidents Cup but said the Japanese talent was young enough to get over the jet lag and hit the course running.

Ishikawa was absent for a team dinner on Monday and was not due to arrive in Melbourne until later on Tuesday, leaving him precious little time to familiarise himself with the challenging Royal Melbourne course.

"Unfortunately, it is what it is," Norman told reporters on the first day of official practice on Tuesday.

"Obviously we would like to have as a team everybody together and being engaged from today onwards.

"The great part about Ryo is he's young. He's a good enough player. He'll have enough information coming his way about the golf course. I'm not concerned about it."

Ishikawa was one of Norman's two captain's picks for the Internationals loss in 2009 and posted a 3-2 record in his debut, second best for his team with Ernie Els.