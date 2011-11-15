KOLKATA Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second test between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.
India first innings (overnight 346-5)
G. Gambhir c Barath b Edwards 65
V. Sehwag c Barath b Sammy 38
R. Dravid b Brathwaite 119
S. Tendulkar c Samuels b Bishoo 38
VVS Laxman not out 106
I. Sharma c Baugh b Roach 0
Y. Singh lbw b Sammy 25
MS Dhoni not out 22
Extras (b-5, lb-5, w-2, nb-8) 20
Total (six wickets; 107 overs) 433
To bat: R. Ashwin, P. Ojha, U. Yadav
Fall of wickets: 1-66 2-149 3-205 4-345 5-346 6-396
Bowling: Edwards 19-1-62-1 (1nb), Sammy 18-0-99-2 (1w), Roach 24-1-96-1 (6nb, 1w), Samuels 16-0-65-0, Bishoo 28-1-92-1 (1nb), Brathwaite 2-0-9-1
