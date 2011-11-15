Social media marketing and analytics firm Salorix Inc that is developing a new platform for social media campaign management, has raised $3.5 million Series A investment, co-led by Inventus Capital Partners and Nexus Venture Partners.

Salorix works with the world’s largest brands and agencies to simplify and scale social media engagement. The Salorix Social Marketing Platform enables multi-channel listening, social media campaign planning and engagement in a unified framework.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA and with offices in New York and Bangalore, India, Salorix’s customers include Blue Shield of California, AARP, United Online, HP/Palm and agencies such as Mediacom, OMD and Universal McCann.

Santanu Bhattacharya, CEO of Salorix said, “Investments from Inventus and Nexus, two leading firms with a history of promoting investments in pioneering technologies in emerging marketplaces, will enable us to advance our technology development efforts and provide our customers with comprehensive and expanded solution sets for managing their social media campaigns effectively.”

“Brands need to follow their customers, who today are flocking to social media en masse,” Kanwal Rekhi, managing director with Inventus Capital Partners explained. “This can be attained by listening to and influencing the buzz about them, as social media has become a holy-grail. Salorix is emerging as a leader that is enabling brands to do just that.”

“Organizations’ desire to use social media to enhance customer satisfaction and improve revenue opportunities is going through a revolutionary change,” Naren Gupta, co-founder of Nexus Venture Partners said. “We are thrilled to be working with Salorix, a firm that is developing disruptive technology to enable small as well as large organizations, brands and agencies achieve their social media goals,” he added.

Nexus Venture Partners had recently $4 million in series A funding of GENWI which incidentally is also an Inventus backed firm. In another recent deal, Druva, an enterprise backup solutions provider, had raised $12 million in series B round of funding led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from existing investor Sequoia Capital.

