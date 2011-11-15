MUMBAI Software services firm Hexaware Technologies, in which General Atlantic owns 14.9 percent stake, said on Tuesday it has won its largest contract yet, expected to generate a revenue of $250 million.

The five-year-contract, starting January 2012, is with an existing client from the U.K. and includes a potential incremental business worth $60 million, the company said in a statement.

"This would involve 800 people at peak and our engagement will be in Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific," Atul Nishar, chairman, told reporters.

Last month, it had beat estimates with a 54 percent rise in consolidated net profit for Sept-quarter.

It had also raised its annual revenue guidance for calendar year 2011 for the third time to a minimum of $306 million. In July, it had raised its annual revenue outlook to a minimum of $302 million.

At 1:21 p.m., shares in Hexaware, valued $507 million by the market, were down 0.35 percent at 86.20 rupees, in a choppy Mumbai market.

