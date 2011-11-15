MUMBAI Spot gold gained in India, spurred by the rupee's fall to its lowest level in 32 months against the dollar, keeping physical traders at bay, dealers said, while futures were flat.

* HDFC Bank quoted spot gold at 29,395 rupees per 10 grams on Tuesday, up 0.4 percent on day. The most actively traded gold futures contract was almost flat at 28,902 rupees per 10 grams, after touching 29,024 rupees earlier.

* The rupee, whose exchange rate plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, fell more than 0.8 percent as oil importers bought dollars to meet current outstanding payments as they expect further weakness for the rupee in the short-term.

* "Physical buying is not very encouraging," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding 28,500-28,600 rupees landed cost will attract fresh buying.

* Traders are still looking for supplies for the ongoing wedding season in India, which will last till December, but could wait for falls before buying.

* India is the biggest buyer of bullion in the world.

