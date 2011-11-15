KOLKATA Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second test between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.
India first innings (overnight 346-5)
G. Gambhir c Barath b Edwards 65
V. Sehwag c Barath b Sammy 38
R. Dravid b Brathwaite 119
S. Tendulkar c Samuels b Bishoo 38
VVS Laxman not out 168
I. Sharma c Baugh b Roach 0
Y. Singh lbw b Sammy 25
MS Dhoni not out 138
Extras (b-6, lb-5, w-2, nb-9) 22
Total (six wickets; 148 overs) 613
To bat: R. Ashwin, P. Ojha, U. Yadav
Fall of wickets: 1-66 2-149 3-205 4-345 5-346 6-396
Bowling: Edwards 22-1-81-1 (1nb), Sammy 24-0-124-2 (1w), Roach 24-1-96-1 (6nb, 1w), Samuels 27-0-104-0, Bishoo 45-2-154-1 (1nb), Brathwaite 6-0-43-1 (1nb)
