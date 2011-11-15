KOLKATA Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the second test between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.
India first innings (overnight 346-5)
G. Gambhir c Barath b Edwards 65
V. Sehwag c Barath b Sammy 38
R. Dravid b Brathwaite 119
S. Tendulkar c Samuels b Bishoo 38
VVS Laxman not out 176
I. Sharma c Baugh b Roach 0
Y. Singh lbw b Sammy 25
MS Dhoni c Baugh b Roach 144
R. Ashwin not out 4
Extras (b-5, lb-6, w-2, nb-9) 22
Total (seven wickets dec.; 151.2 overs) 631
Did not bat: P. Ojha, U. Yadav
Fall of wickets: 1-66 2-149 3-205 4-345 5-346 6-396 7-620
Bowling: Edwards 22.2-1-81-1 (1nb), Sammy 25-0-132-2 (1w), Roach 26-1-106-2 (6nb, 1w), Samuels 27-0-104-0, Bishoo 45-2-154-1 (1nb), Brathwaite 6-0-43-1 (1nb)
West Indies first innings
A. Barath c Sehwag b Yadav 1
K. Brathwaite c Gambhir b Ashwin 17
K. Edwards not out 12
D. Bravo not out 4
Total (two wickets; 12 overs) 34
To bat: S. Chanderpaul, M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo, K. Roach
Fall of wicket: 1-3 2-30
Bowling: Ojha 6-2-10-0, Yadav 1-0-3-1, Ashwin 5-2-21-1
