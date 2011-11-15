TAIPEI Taiwan's ruling Nationalist Party fought off tough opposition attacks on its economic record on Tuesday, but acknowledged that it must deal with voters' worries about issues such as jobs and wages if it is to win January's presidential election.

President Ma Ying-jeou of the Nationalist Party aims to win a second term but to do so will have to see off a challenge from Tsai Ing-wen of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who is aiming to become Taiwan's first woman president.

In a sign of how close the race will be, the Nationalist Party's campaign chief took aim at opposition criticism of its policies in an occasionally testy media briefing, but acknowledged it had work to do on economic issues where the opposition has seized the initiative.

"This rich and poor gap is something anyone wanting to be the government must confront," said King Pu-tsung, executive director of Ma's re-election campaign.

"If it is not handled properly then the voters will not support them."

The latest opinion polls put Ma ahead of Tsai by only a few percentage points. The election is on Jan. 14.

The DPP has had success in attacking Ma over his economic record, saying that many Taiwanese are not getting the benefits of Ma's policy of economic rapprochement with China that has fuelled economic growth.

In a sign that the attacks may be hitting home, King, 57, who was party secretary general before stepping down to run Ma's campaign, devoted most of the briefing to rebutting opposition criticism.

"DEFENSIVE MOVES"

The combativeness of King, who is related to China's last emperor, reflects the tough battle the Nationalists face against the DPP's Tsai, who has taken up the cause of many Taiwanese who complain about rising house prices and living costs.

"The campaign is making defensive moves. We aren't seeing aggressive campaign strategies from them. They are spending a lot of energy trying to fight Tsai's attacks," said Yeh-Li Wang, a political science professor at National Taiwan University.

Ma is pushing the benefits of his economic rapprochement with China that has brought ties to their best since China and Taiwan split in 1949 after the Nationalists lost control of the mainland to the communists at the end of a civil war.

But not all Taiwanese have benefited from the mini-boom that closer business ties with China have brought. A recent poll commissioned by brokerage CLSA found that 53 percent of people said their economic situation was about the same as it was three years ago.

China will be watching the outcome of the poll closely.

It has made no secret of the fact that it wants Ma to win to further the economic exchanges that it hopes will lead to political talks and bringing closer its goal of reuniting Taiwan with the mainland.

The Nationalists also stand for a united China, but on their terms.

Beijing has made little secret of its distaste for the DPP, which has promoted the idea of an independent Taiwan, and has warned that trade agreements will be at risk should the DPP win. (Editing by Jonathan Standing and Robert Birsel)