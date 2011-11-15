Tiger Woods tees off on the tenth hole during the first round of the Australian Masters at the Victoria Golf Club near Melbourne November 11, 2010. Reuters/Danial Munoz/Files

MELBOURNE While the Presidents Cup has often given the United States bragging rights over their International opponents, they face a stern test at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, the venue of their sole loss in the biennial tournament in 1998.

The Americans, who compete against Europe in the Ryder Cup on alternate years, have lifted the trophy in the past three editions, and blasted the Internationals 19.5-14.5 at the last in San Francisco in 2009.

Away from the comforts of home and friendly galleries, the Americans have proved far more vulnerable and were subject to a 20 1/2-11 1/2 trouncing at Royal Melbourne when current team captains Greg Norman and Fred Couples were in their playing pomp.

The Americans were also held to a dramatic tie in South Africa in 2003 and have been keen to cast themselves as the underdogs battling in a foreign land against a hostile crowd as they come to grips with the challenging Alister McKenzie-designed course.

"Certainly I would expect them to be the favourite because of their home course knowledge, as well as the home course support, but we are going to try to make a good run," Phil Mickelson, a member of the losing U.S. side in 1998, told reporters on Tuesday.

Internationals captain Norman, keen to ramp up the atmosphere in Melbourne, has stacked his side with five locals, taking Australians Aaron Baddeley and Robert Allenby as his two captain's picks.

Norman was a member of a similarly Australian-dominated side that routed the Americans in 1998 and has called on the home galleries to provide an intimidating atmosphere.

The U.S. blamed slack preparations in the lead-up to their 1998 debacle and despite talking of fun nights out gambling with his players in Melbourne, Couples demanded his players play warm-up events in a friendly timezone in the leadup.

TIGER ALERT

One of those reaped a third-placed finish for Tiger Woods in a quality field at the Australian Open on Sunday, his most encouraging performance since his joint fourth at Augusta, and the former world number one cut an assured figure after practice on Tuesday.

"I'm just grateful to be honest to be on the team," said the 14-times major champion, now ranked 50th in the world.

"As far as testing me, I love it. I love being a part of these Cups. I've been fortunate to be on quite a few Cups over the years, and the friendships you develop, it's just fantastic."

Woods appears set to reprise his formidable partnership with world number five Steve Stricker after the pair became the first to win all four of their matches at the 2009 tournament.

While the Presidents Cup gets underway with the opening foursome matches on Thursday, players on both sides have already declared the short 6,397-metre course that places a premium on tactics a winner.

"If the wind gets up, which it's predicted to be on Friday, up to 25, 30-mile-an-hour winds, this place will eat your lunch," said Norman.

"For a golf course with no water on it and no out-of-bounds, you can be so intimidated on some of these tee shots, I don't care how good you are."

- -

International team: Jason Day, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, KJ Choi, Kyung-tae Kim, Retief Goosen, Geoff Ogilvy, Ernie Els, YE Yang, Ryo Ishikawa, Aaron Baddeley, Robert Allenby

U.S. team:

Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Nick Watney, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, David Toms, Hunter Mahan, Jim Furyk, Tiger Woods, Bill Haas.