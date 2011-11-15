BERLIN Hamburg's injury-plagued winger Romeo Castelen will be out for at least three weeks after partially tearing an adductor muscle in a friendly game on Saturday having just battled back to the first team following two years out, the club said on Tuesday.

The gifted Dutchman, who has only managed a handful of appearances since signing in 2007 due to consecutive knee operations, had only weeks ago celebrated his Bundesliga comeback after two years out.

"You cannot envy Romeo Castelen," Hamburg said in a statement. "The 28-year-old will be out for three to four weeks."

Hamburg are occupy the relegation playoff spot after 12 games, two points above bottom-placed Augsburg.

