Kingfisher Airlines Chairman Vijay Mallya speaks to the media during a news conference in Mumbai November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The chairman of cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines said on Tuesday its plans for Airbus' A380 superjumbo airliner have been pushed back and he does not expect deliveries to begin in the next five years.

Kingfisher, India's No. 2 airline, had ordered 5 A380s for delivery starting in 2014.

"The deliveries have been pushed back to a yet unspecified date," Vijay Mallya told Reuters following a media briefing.

"We are going to discuss with Airbus, but I don't see A380 deliveries at least for the next five years."

Each A380 carries a list price of $375 million, before discounts.

On Tuesday, Mallya held a press conference at which he sought to ease fears about the financial health of the airline, which has never reported a profit and saw its shares fall to an all-time low on Friday on investor worries about its viability.

