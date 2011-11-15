New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is seen illuminated during preparations for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

COLOMBO Canadian concerns about problems at last year's Delhi Commonwealth Games may have spoiled the Sri Lankan city of Hambantota's hopes of staging the 2018 event, bid committee head Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth Games Federation opted for Australia's Gold Coast by a 43-27 margin over Hambantota, the only other contender, in a vote held in St Kitts and Nevis on Friday.

Cabraal said Canada had raised last minute questions about the Delhi Games where government intervention was required to clean up filthy facilities and dangerous infrastructure.

"That all was countered but it created certain fear among some of the voting delegates, who associated India with Sri Lanka," Cabraal told reporters.

"This lobby had been designed to give some kind of a feeling Asian countries are unable to have very good games. That also may have gone against us to some extent. As a result, our chances would have been hurt."

Malaysia in 1998 and India are the only Asian nations to host the Games.

"We have not thought of bidding for the 2022 Games but our plan on making Hambantota a sports city will go ahead as planned despite the loss," added Cabraal, who is also the island nation's central bank governor.

