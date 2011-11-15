NEW DELHI India and the European Union expect to finalise a trade and investment agreement by early 2012, India's trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This agreement will lead to increase of opportunities for market access in both goods and services for both sides," the statement quoted Trade Minister Anand Sharma as saying.

India and the European Union need to open up trade in areas such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and the financial sector, Sharma added.

