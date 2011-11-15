Arsenal's Marouane Chamakh celebrates his goal against Leyton Orient during their FA Cup soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Girondins Bordeaux are interested in re-signing former striker Marouane Chamakh from Arsenal but have not been able to make contact with either club or player, Bordeaux president Jean-Louis Triaud said on Tuesday.

"In the last two months I have been leaving messages with Marouane. I also left messages with (Arsenal manager) Arsene Wenger but I got no answer," Jean-Louis Triaud was quoted as saying by local radio Gold FM.

Chamakh left Bordeaux in 2010 to join Arsenal after helping the club, where he started his professional career, win the French title in 2009.

Chamakh scored seven goals from 29 Premier League appearances last season but has made just one league start so far this term.

"His silence shows probably that he still hopes he will make it at Arsenal," said Triaud.

