PARIS French presidential front-runner Francois Hollande has been rocked by attacks from both sides of the political divide in a crucial week for his election campaign, with even left-wing allies criticising his inexperience as a leader.

Hollande, who won the Socialist Party's primaries last month, is running far ahead of President Nicolas Sarkozy in polls with five months to go until April's vote, raising the prospect of his party holding the presidency for the first time in 17 years.

But cracks are appearing. As Hollande prepares to unveil his election team -- the possible backbone of a future government -- on Wednesday his ratings have been knocked by attacks from both Sarkozy's camp and left-wingers.

"Why would the left choose, when we are heading into storm season, a pedal-boat captain like Hollande?" Jean-Luc Melenchon, co-head of the hardline Left Party, told le Journal du Dimanche.

The barb from Melenchon, whose support Hollande will need to win a clear majority against Sarkozy in 2012, has inflamed divisions on the left and drudged up questions about his leadership skills that permeated the primary season and have been raised by Socialist Party bigwigs for months.

Martine Aubry, first secretary of the Socialist party, drew blood in last month's primary when she accused Hollande of belonging to the "weak left", suggesting he was indecisive and too centrist. Arnaud de Montebourg, another primary candidate, named him "Flamby" -- a popular jelly-like dessert.

Former Socialist Prime Minister Laurent Fabius was even harsher. Asked before the primary by students in Bordeaux if Hollande would become president, he said: "I must be dreaming".

With Europe's debt crisis now a priority in the minds of most French voters, pollsters say Melenchon's comment is damaging because it appears to confirm what allies once said about Hollande and his enemies are now using to discredit him.

Such attacks, combined with popular approval for Sarkozy's performance at a G20 summit in Cannes this month, have pared Hollande's poll lead. His popularity dropped 3 percentage points to 62 percent in a survey published on Sunday, versus a rise of 4 percentage points to 34 percent for Sarkozy.

"It's not just his state of grace from the primaries that has fallen away. It's more significant," said Jean-Francois Doridot of pollster IPSOS. "There are the attacks, and also the fact that we've seen a lot of Sarkozy in a presidential pose."

GREEN MENACE

Hollande -- Socialist Party secretary for 11 years, advisor for Prime Minister Lionel Jospin in a failed 1995 presidential bid, and deputy for the Correze region in central France -- has yet to defend himself.

Partisans say the silence is intentional. Hollande won the Socialists' nomination by bringing together the party's many fractious strands, with supporters branding him "the uniter". He faces a tricky task holding everyone together while fending off charges of weakness.

When he backed building a nuclear power plant in northeastern France, the Greens party suspended alliance talks, increasing chances of a split that could weaken Hollande in an October legislative vote.

While the Greens want France to exit nuclear power completely, Hollande has only promised to cut dependence by a third by 2025.

"We have never been so near to a failure," a spokesman for the Greens, Yannick Jadot, told daily France Soir.

Daniel Cohn-Bendit, a member of the European parliament, told Liberation daily on Tuesday that Hollande was at risk of becoming "Segolene-ised" -- following in the footsteps of his erstwhile partner and presidential candidate Segolene Royal, who alienated many left-wingers during her 2007 bid.

Even so, the split with the Greens does not translate into an electoral threat for Hollande, as he would advance to the second round of the presidential election without their support.

Rather, the battle in 2012 appears to be taking shape as a no-holds-barred confrontation between Hollande and Sarkozy, in which the incumbent's weakness will be his domestic legacy.

"Hollande has a lot of work ahead of him convincing the French that he can truly navigate the crisis on their behalf," said Doridot. "Sarkozy's challenge will be to sell his legacy, which is less than ideal in voters' eyes."

(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Andrew Heavens)