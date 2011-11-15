Ice Cube gets Hollywood star, thanks all "who helped me get here"
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
BOSTON Working on building your network and and doing something you like can be more beneficial when unemployed than pounding the pavement or sitting at the computer endlessly refreshing monster.com, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.
"Being unemployed can be unnerving. But don't try to ease your anxiety by pounding the pavement 40 hours a week. In fact, don't spend more than one or two hours a day looking for a job.
Instead, spend your time building relationships and doing things you care about. Most people find work through their networks, not job postings. Go out to lunch with former colleagues, call up old friends, or work on a volunteer basis.
The key is to broaden and deepen your network so that people will notice your passion, commitment, and skill. Then they will either hire you, or help you get hired."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide to Getting a Job.
(For the full post, click here)
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
ISLAMABAD They pollute the roads and chug along at a snail's pace, but to their Pakistani owners the rickety trucks are moving pieces of art, commanding attention with garish portraits of flowers, Islamic art, and snow-capped Himalayan peaks.