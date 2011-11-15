LONDON State-run gas firm Gail India hopes to convince its suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), including Qatari producer Rasgas, to reduce the impact high oil prices have on its gas deliveries, its head of marketing said on Tuesday.

Rasgas' biggest long-term customer by volume, Gail wants to introduce price caps to limit its exposure to rising oil prices, including the introduction of a contractual device known as the s-curve.

Long-term supplies of LNG are typically priced against a basket of crude oil grades. With oil prices high, LNG costs rocket in tandem.

Devices like the s-curve impose caps on spikes and floors on price drops, smoothing volatility and giving buyers more certainty over future costs.

"S-curves are being talked about with Rasgas but they don't seem very interested in this discussion," Gail's head of marketing Prabhat Singh said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Rome.

Gail also wants Rasgas to supply it with more LNG at prices it already pays, Singh said.

Earlier this month, Gail said it was close to landing a deal to buy 0.5 million to 1.0 million tonnes of LNG in one to two months.

LNG accounts for a tiny amount of India's energy needs and the country currently has capacity to import just 13.5 million tonnes per year.

Most of its energy needs are met by coal with oil covering about a quarter of demand -- making the country Asia's third-largest oil importer.

Oil-indexed LNG supplies are hurting Japanese buyers who face similar cost pressures in the face of surging demand after an earthquake and tsunami in March knocked out a chunk of its nuclear capacity.

"Today's spot price of LNG is about reaching oil parity and that is a critical matter for Japanese utilities," Mitsubishi's senior vide president of energy Ken Kuroda told conference delegates.

