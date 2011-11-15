HELSINKI Members of a Lutheran church in the southeastern Finnish town of Loviisa have discovered that some music concerts leave a lasting impression.

At least three people are seeking compensation after green paint on church benches came off on the clothes of attendees at a recent concert.

But at least the congregation can content themselves with the thought that they have finally made their mark in God's house, a Loviisa church official said.

When churchmembers departed the service, they left behind the outlines of dozens of derrieres.

"There are a lot of imprints on the benches," the church's financial officer Mona Lindfors told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen, editing by Paul Casciato)