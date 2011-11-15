Ice Cube gets Hollywood star, thanks all "who helped me get here"
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
HELSINKI Members of a Lutheran church in the southeastern Finnish town of Loviisa have discovered that some music concerts leave a lasting impression.
At least three people are seeking compensation after green paint on church benches came off on the clothes of attendees at a recent concert.
But at least the congregation can content themselves with the thought that they have finally made their mark in God's house, a Loviisa church official said.
When churchmembers departed the service, they left behind the outlines of dozens of derrieres.
"There are a lot of imprints on the benches," the church's financial officer Mona Lindfors told Reuters on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen, editing by Paul Casciato)
ISLAMABAD They pollute the roads and chug along at a snail's pace, but to their Pakistani owners the rickety trucks are moving pieces of art, commanding attention with garish portraits of flowers, Islamic art, and snow-capped Himalayan peaks.