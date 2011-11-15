Ice Cube gets Hollywood star, thanks all "who helped me get here"
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
LOS ANGELES A lawyer who appeared on television to defend Michael Jackson's doctor during his manslaughter trial failed to show up on Tuesday for a possible contempt of court hearing.
Attorney Matthew Alford was reprimanded by the trial judge in September after he went on NBC's "Today" show and challenged evidence given by prosecution witnesses against Dr. Conrad Murray. The incident led the judge to impose a gag order on all parties for the remainder of the six-week trial.
Alford, who works for the law firm headed by Murray's lead attorney, left a message for the Los Angeles judge saying he was involved in a trial in Houston, Texas. The Los Angeles judge postponed the contempt hearing until Nov.29.
Murray was convicted last week of involuntary manslaughter in the 2009 death of Jackson and will be sentenced on Nov. 29. He could face up to four years in prison.
One of the key defense witnesses, propofol expert Dr. Paul White, is facing a court hearing on Wednesday also for possible contempt of court.
White was chastised during the trial for making disparaging comments about the prosecution's expert on the powerful anesthetic that was deemed the cause of Jackson's death. White was also scolded for repeatedly introducing information in his testimony based on private conversations with Murray.
White could face a fine of $1,000 dollars at Wednesday's contempt hearing.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)
