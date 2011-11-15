Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd R) and Fabio Coentrao (R) celebrate with teammates after Helder Postiga scored their sixth goal against Bosnia during their Euro 2012 play-off second leg qualifying soccer match at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and set up another to help Portugal thrash 10-man Bosnia 6-2 and reach the Euro 2012 finals after a lively playoff second leg on Tuesday.

Fellow forward Helder Postiga also scored twice and Miguel Veloso got another for the home side in the last 20 minutes to wrap up the victory after a 0-0 draw on a swampy pitch in the first leg in Zenica last Friday had left the tie wide open.

Portugal started strongly and Ronaldo showed his intent in the fifth minute with a shot that visiting goalkeeper Asmir Begovic struggled to block.

They were two goals ahead by the half hour mark thanks to a trademark Ronaldo long-range freekick after eight minutes and a delightful Nani shot from more than 30 metres in the 24th.

The Portuguese went on to dominate the match, their solid defence led by the imposing Pepe while their flowing midfield gave little room for the Bosnians to manoeuvre.

The visitors were toothless in attack against a solid defence for the first 40 minutes but they were given a lifeline when Fabio Coentrao handled in the area and playmaker Zvjezdan Misimovic slotted in from the spot to make it 2-1.

Ronaldo sidestepped the keeper to score his second goal after 53 minutes and although the Bosnians had Senad Lulic sent off a minute later, Emir Spahic's 65th minute goal gave them some short-lived hope before Postiga and Veloso struck.

Portugal's qualification follows a remarkable revival under coach Paulo Bento who took over after their dismal start to the campaign and guided them to five straight wins before defeat in the final group match with Denmark left them in the playoffs.

(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga)