BERKELEY, Calif An armed man on the University of California, Berkeley campus was shot by police on Tuesday near the Haas business school, police said.

The man was shot after he pulled a weapon on officers, university spokesman Dan Mogulof told Reuters. It was not immediately clear if the man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, had any connection to a day of protests on campus, and there was no immediate word on his condition.

"We have no idea who he is," Mogulof said.

In a text message sent to students, the university told message recipients to stay away from the business school, where the shooting took place.

