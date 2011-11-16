U.S. professional basketball players filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the National Basketball Association on Tuesday for antitrust violations, according to a copy of the lawsuit.

The players' association this week said it would no longer continue in collective bargaining and will become a trade association in order to pursue legal action against the NBA, with the entire 2011-12 season hanging in the balance.

The NBA has already canceled the first month of a regular season that was scheduled to begin two weeks ago.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Northern California on Tuesday, was brought on behalf of players who are seeking to represent a class of NBA players.

The named plaintiffs are Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Leon Powe.

