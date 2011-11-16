HONG KONG Workers at five PepsiCo Inc bottling plants in China launched protests against possible job loses, demanding compensation for breach of contract following acquisition of the plants by Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

Workers were concerned that their contracts with current employer PepsiCo China would be terminated and they would be asked to negotiate new terms with Tingyi, the report said.

Workers at Pepsi bottling plants in Chengdu, Chongqing, Fuzhou, Lanzhou and Nanchang staged demonstrations on Monday, the newspaper said, citing a mainland media report.

PepsiCo said in an e-mailed response to the media reports that its agreement with Tingyi would not change employment contacts at the bottling operations, the newspaper said.

"As a responsible employer, PepsiCo is highly committed to protecting the interests and benefits of our employees," the newspaper quoted the U.S.-based company said, adding that the deal was pending Chinese government approval.

Tingyi officials were not immediately available for comment.

Tingyi announced earlier this month that it would buy PepsiCo's money-losing bottling business in China, aiming to jointly tap into China's beverage market.

Workers at three Pepsi bottling plants in Chengdu, Chongqing and Nanchang protested outside the plants on Monday morning for fear of losing jobs following the acquisition by Tingyi, a Chinese news website reported.

