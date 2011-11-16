Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

NEW DELHI Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given birth to a girl, her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I AM DADA (grandfather) to the cutest baby girl!!" Bachchan said.

Rai, 38, a former Miss World, has been married to actor Abhishek Bachchan for more than four years and the star couple had been fending off baby rumours for months before the pregnancy was confirmed in June.

The Bollywood actress was expected to give birth to her first child in November and the Indian media had followed her pregnancy obsessively.

The actress had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday.

Rai, who often features on ‘most beautiful’ lists, has worked in several Bollywood and Hollywood films.

(Writing by Tony Tharakan)