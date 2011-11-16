Sensex edges lower ahead of Fed meet outcome; Reliance gains

Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday tracking tepid Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained after its telecom unit reported strong April subscriber additions. State-run lenders swung between gains and losses amid worries they would have to raise provisioning levels after the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday identified 12 of the largest loan defaulters and said it will direct lenders to