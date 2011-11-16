West Indies' Adrian Barath plays a shot on the third day of their second test cricket match against India in Kolkata November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KOLKATA Opener Adrian Barath had a half-century to lead a West Indies' fight back in their second innings after India enforced the follow-on in the second test at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

West Indies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite (nine) early, but Barath (62) and Kirk Edwards (43) added 93 for the unbroken second wicket to take the tourists to 116 for one at tea, still trailing India by 362 runs.

Brathwaite edged paceman Umesh Yadav in the fifth over for captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to complete a low catch behind the stumps.

Earlier, the West Indies batsmen capitulated under the weight of India's mammoth first innings total of 631 for seven declared and were bundled out for a paltry 153 runs.

Resuming on the overnight score of 34 for two, the tourists, trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, offered little resistance as India's bowlers ran riot to scuttle them in just 140 minutes on the third day.

Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha picked up four wickets while Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with three and two respectively.

The visiting batsmen lasted just 48 overs in their first innings with India's bowlers extracting considerable spin and bounce from the track.

Yadav took the wickets of Darren Bravo (30) and Marlon Samuels (25) -- the only batsmen to offer some resistance -- in the morning, clean bowling both of them.

Ashwin, who got married a day before the second test started, picked up the prized wicket of Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

West Indies captain Darren Sammy (18) went on the counter-attack and hit two fours and a straight six during his 14-ball knock. However, he edged Ojha to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps immediately after hitting the six.

The teams will play the third and final test in Mumbai from Nov. 22.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)