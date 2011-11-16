The Airbus company logo is pictured at the main entrance of the Airbus facility in the northern German city of Stade on October 11, 2006. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files

DUBAI Airbus said on Wednesday it has reached 1,420 orders as well as commitments for its A320neo passenger jets after a busy Dubai Air Show.

The European planemaker said it had won 211 orders and commitments worth $20.5 billion at the show, according to a statement.

The figures, which include 135 firm orders, have pushed Airbus over its target of 1,500 gross orders in 2011, according to published company data.

Boeing clinched the most valuable single at the show, with a $18 billion sale of 50 of its 777 aircraft to Emirates.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Martina Fuchs)