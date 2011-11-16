BANGALORE South India-based Vijaya Bank expects the last two quarters of the current financial year to be slow for loan growth as corporates and retail consumers postpone spending, as a series of interest rate hikes takes a toll, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which expects credit to grow by 18 percent in the full fiscal year, raised interest rates last month for the 13th time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010 to fight persistently high inflation.

"Growth is stunted on all fronts. Industrial capex is not happening so there is no new funding demand," H.S. Upendra Kamath, chairman and managing director told Reuters in an interview.

"On the retail side, with inflation being high, disposable income is being impacted. So consumption demand is being postponed," Kamath, who is also the managing director, added.

India's headline inflation in October was worse than forecast, raising doubts about the central bank's outlook that price pressures will abate by the year-end, data showed earlier this week.

"I expect third and fourth quarters of the current financial year to be more tough. Credit growth will be slow," Kamath said.

He added that about 16-17 percent growth in loans for the fiscal year "should be achievable."

"Industrial capex incrementally is not happening. Lending for new projects is not happening. This can have a spillover effect next year," he said.

PICK AND CHOOSE

Kamath said the bank is not pushing for loan growth aggressively, and being choosy in lending to particular sectors.

"We are cautious about picking new projects, proposals and corporates. There are some proposals from some road projects, some power projects but I don't want to lend more to power as I'm already reaching my limit," he said.

About a fifth of Vijaya Bank's total loans is to the power sector. Kamath said the bank is staying away from textile, aviation and commercial real estate sectors as well.

The lender has no exposure in the aviation sector including the beleaguered Kingfisher Airlines, he added.

Indian banking stocks faced flak from investors last month when Union Bank of India posted a sharp rise in bad loans, bringing in fresh fears of declining asset quality at state-run lenders.

Worries about rising bad loans in Asia's third-largest economy also prompted Moody's Investors Service earlier this month to cut its outlook on the Indian banking sector to "negative" from "stable," saying monetary tightening and a slowdown in the economy would cut bank loan growth.

However, July-September results at some banks, including Vijaya Bank, which posted a 42 percent jump in profit to 2.04 billion rupees, managed to somewhat soothe investor worries over asset quality.

Shares of Bangalore-based Vijaya Bank were mostly flat at 54.90 rupees by 3:20 PM. They traded as high as 114.50 rupees last December.

(Writing by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)