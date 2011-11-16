MUMBAI Indian gold buyers waited for better bargains on Wednesday despite domestic prices coming off the previous day's peak in the middle of the wedding season, traders and analysts said.
* The most-active gold contract for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.27 percent lower at 29,092 rupees per 10 grams, falling from the previous session's all-time high of 29,212 rupees.
* A weaker rupee kept the downside in prices limited, they added. The Indian rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday and hit a new, near 32-month low.
* Physical traders sought bigger falls to stock for weddings season, which will continue till December, with premiums charged on London prices remaining steady at $1.20-1.40 an ounce.
* "Prices are too high for average people," said Sanjeev Garg, director with Delhi-based LMJ International, a commodities trading house.
* "The market is dead... we haven't changed premiums for last 2 weeks as there is no demand," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* India is the world's biggest buyer of bullion.
