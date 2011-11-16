India's Sachin Tendulkar gestures to a teammate during the third day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KOLKATA Scoreboard at close on the third day of the second test between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

India first innings 631-7 dec

West Indies first innings (overnight 34-2)

A. Barath c Sehwag b Yadav 1

K. Brathwaite c Gambhir b Ashwin 17

K. Edwards lbw b Ojha 16

D. Bravo b Yadav 30

S. Chanderpaul lbw b Ashwin 4

M. Samuels b Yadav 25

C. Baugh lbw b Ojha 13

D. Sammy c Dhoni b Ojha 18

K. Roach run out 2

F. Edwards lbw b Ojha 16

D. Bishoo not out 8

Extras (lb-3) 3

Total (all out; 48 overs) 153

Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-30 3-42 4-46 5-92 6-99 7-120 8-129 9-129

Bowling: Ojha 22-5-64-4, Yadav 7-1-23-3, Ashwin 14-3-49-2, Sharma 5-2-14-0

- -

West Indies second innings (following on)

A. Barath c Laxman b Sharma 62

C. Brathwaite c Dhoni b Yadav 9

K. Edwards lbw b Sharma 60

S. Chanderpaul not out 21

D. Bravo not out 38

Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-1) 5

Total (three wickets, 62 overs) 195

To bat: M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo, K. Roach

Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-116 3-161

Bowling: Yadav 10-1-36-1, Sharma 14-3-41-2, Ojha 11-3-37-0, Ashwin 20-1-51-0, Y. Singh 3-0-14-0, Sehwag 4-0-12-0 (1w)

