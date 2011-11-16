NEW DELHI State-run Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner, plans to expand capacity by 87 percent to 2.46 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2020-21, its head of refineries said.

IOC and its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum together control half of India's 20 refineries with a capacity of 1.314 million bpd.

IOC, which currently controls a third of India's refining capacity, plans to commission a 300,000 bpd refinery at Paradip in the eastern Orissa state next year.

It is also exploring building a 300,000 bpd plant in western India, Rajkumar Ghosh said in a statement on Wednesday, seeking to meet growing fuel demand as Asia's third-largest economy expands at about eight percent.

IOC plans to boost the capacity of its 274,000 bpd Koyali refinery in Gujarat to 360,000 bpd by 2016-17 and to 460,000 bpd by 2020-2021, the statement said.

