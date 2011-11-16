India will ensure that supply constraints are taken care of, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday, adding he expects inflation pressures to moderate from December.

India's wholesale prices rose more than expected in October as the cost of food and fuel increased, raising doubts about the central bank's outlook that price pressures will abate by the end of the year.

Mukherjee also said the country's fiscal deficit is a major concern but the government was not changing the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product at this point.

