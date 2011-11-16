Turkey's head coach Guus Hiddink (C) looks on during their Euro 2012 playoff qualifying soccer match against Croatia at Maksimir stadium in Zagreb November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Factbox on Guus Hiddink whose contract as Turkey coach was terminated on Wednesday:

* Born in Wisch, Netherlands, on Nov. 8. 1946, Hiddink began his professional career at 23 as a midfielder with De Graafschap.

* Moved to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in 1970 but returned to De Graafschap a year later after failing to win a regular starting place.

* Had two-year spell in United States from 1976 with Washington Diplomats and San Jose Earthquakes before moving back to Netherlands where he spent three years at NEC Nijmegen before a final year at De Graafschap ahead of retirement in 1982.

BEGINNING OF COACHING CAREER

* Began coaching career at De Graafschap in 1982 before being appointed assistant manager at PSV in 1984. He succeeded Hans Kraay as manager two years later.

* Won Dutch championship with PSV four times in a row from 1986.

* In 1988, Hiddink won treble with European Cup and Dutch league and cup triumphs before getting a domestic league and cup double the following year.

* In 1990, took over at Turkish club Fenerbahce but moved to Spain a year later, spending two years at Valencia.

INTERNATIONAL COACHING

* In 1995, Hiddink was appointed coach of the Netherlands, leading the team to Euro 96 quarter-finals where they lost a penalty shootout to France.

* Qualified for the 1998 World Cup and beat Argentina in the quarter-finals thanks to a stunning late Dennis Bergkamp goal before suffering another penalty shootout defeat, this time to Brazil in the semi-finals.

RETURN TO SPAIN

* After the World Cup Hiddink returned to Spain to coach Real Madrid, replacing German Jupp Heynckes.

* Won World Club Cup but was sacked in February 1999 after poor domestic form and was also dismissed by Real Betis the following year after a short stint there.

SOUTH KOREA SUCCESS

* In January 2001 he was appointed South Korea coach and led them to the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup, beating Portugal, Spain and Italy, the best showing by an Asian side in the finals.

* Following the World Cup Hiddink returned to manage PSV and won three consecutive Dutch titles from 2003 and the Dutch Cup in 2005.

* Led PSV to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2005, losing to AC Milan on away goals.

AUSTRALIA

* Hiddink was appointed coach of Australia in July 2005, continuing his role as PSV boss. He led the Socceroos to the World Cup in Germany the following year, losing 1-0 to Italy in the second round.

RUSSIA

* Hiddink quit both roles after the World Cup to take charge of Russia and helped them to qualify for Euro 2008 at the expense of England.

* After a 4-1 thrashing by Spain in their opening game at Euro 2008, Hiddink went on to lead Russia to the semi-finals where they lost 3-0 to eventual winners Spain.

CHELSEA

* Spent four months with Premier League side Chelsea after the sacking of Brazilian coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, steering them to FA Cup final success over Everton and a third-place finish in the league.

* Did not renew his contract with Russia after they lost on away goals to Slovenia in a 2010 World Cup playoff following their second-place finish behind Germany.

TURKEY

* On Feb 17, 2010 the Turkish Football Federation announced that Hiddink had agreed to take over as national coach from Aug. 1, signing a four-year deal of which two years were optional.

* During an inconsistent qualifying campaign for Euro 2012, Hiddink repeatedly came under fire from the Turkish media for the team's patchy performances.

* Turkey finished second in Group A behind Germany but their hopes of qualifying for the tournament were finally dashed when they suffered a 3-0 aggregate playoff defeat to Croatia.

* The Turkish Football Federation announced on Wednesday that Hiddink's contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

