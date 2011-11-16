MUMBAI The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it will buyback bonds from the market to ease a liquidity crunch in the banking system, a move which is expected to cool the sharp spike in yields that have raised the government's borrowing costs.

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct open market operations (OMO) of up to 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) on Nov. 24, with traders expecting more such bond buyback by the central bank.

Bond dealers expect the new 10-year bond yield to drop 7-8 basis points on Thursday morning in an immediate reaction to the RBI move, after closing steady at 8.88 percent on Wednesday.

"The system liquidity is running more than 1 trillion rupees in deficit mode. And RBI's stated stance is that they are uncomfortable with liquidity deficit great than 600 billion rupees," said Vivek Rajpal, a fixed-income strategist at Nomura.

"So I would assume at least 500 billion rupees of OMO in total is the minimum that the market will expect. This OMO will bring expectations of a series of OMO," he said.

Liquidity has been in large deficit for over a week as the government's large scheduled borrowing as well as unscheduled supply of short term bills have added to the cash shortage.

India on Friday sold only 90 billion rupees of bonds against a target of 130 billion rupees. The RBI rejected all bids received at the sale of the 7.99 percent 2017 bond.

Indian banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, compared with 1.06 trillion rupees in the previous session.

The RBI On Wednesday said the move was "consistent with the stance of monetary policy and based on the current assessment of prevailing and evolving liquidity conditions."

The RBI will separately announce the details of securities it would buy from the market, it said.

Central bank officials have said that they would not hold open market operations to cool bond yields, but as a tool to manage liquidity.

But market reaction shows that yields do ease on such moves.

In December 2010, the benchmark 10 year yield dropped by about 22 basis points as a consequence of RBI OMOs worth about 414 billion rupees, according to a Standard Chartered Bank report.

The RBI had last bought bonds under its open market operations during December and January to help ease a cash crunch with banks.

The government increased its bond sale target for the current financial year to make up for a shortfall in a government scheme for small savers and a dip in cash balances.

New Delhi will now borrow 2.2 trillion rupees ($43.4 billion) in the second half of the fiscal year, significantly more than the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees.

The increase in supply pressure weighed on sentiment, and pushed up the 10-year yield by 63 basis points since the higher second half borrowing was announced. ($1=50.7 rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)