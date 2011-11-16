ATLANTA Police said the person found in the chimney of a suburban U.S. home was not Santa Claus arriving early but a 17-year-old alleged burglar who got stuck.

The teen spent about 10 hours lodged inside the chimney in the state of Georgia on Tuesday before firefighters climbed on the roof and lowered ropes to rescue him.

Police were alerted after a neighbour heard someone calling for help from the chimney early in the afternoon, said Corporal Jake Smith, spokesman for the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The teen, who was not injured, was arrested on one count of burglary and another of providing a false name to police. The owner of the house was not at home during the incident, authorities said.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Greg McCune)