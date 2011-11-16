MOSCOW FC Krasnodar striker Spartak Gogniyev, who had his ribs and nose broken after being beaten at a match at Terek Grozny this month, received a six-game ban on Wednesday for his involvement in the incident.

The Russian FA's disciplinary committee also fined Gogniyev 50,000 roubles ($1,600) for "intentionally pushing a referee" during the Nov. 4 reserve game against Chechen club Terek.

Terek were fined 500,000 roubles ($16,000) for failing to provide adequate security while the club's reserve coach and administrator each received a 12-month ban from the game and a $16,000 fine for their role in the attack on the player.

The 30-year-old former Russia international was sent off for pushing the referee and was attacked in the tunnel by a group of men dressed in Terek and police uniforms.

The player said he had already received an apology from Terek and in return apologised for his actions.

The attack received a great deal of coverage in local media, with Russian players' union chief Vladimir Leonchenko saying that many players had expressed worries about their safety.

"Such things are totally unacceptable. The players are horrified about what is going on," he said last week.

