Death toll from Bangladesh landslides rises to 134 after heavy rain
DHAKA At least 134 people were killed in Bangladesh when a series landslides triggered by heavy rain buried hillside homes, officials said on Wednesday.
Bradley Cooper is the latest Hollywood heartthrob to be named People's sexiest man alive, the magazine announced on Wednesday.
In choosing Cooper, who has enjoyed box office success most notably in "The Hangover" films, the magazine said there was more to the actor than his dazzling baby blues and a killer smile.
The 36-year-old is also a Georgetown University graduate, can cook, rides a motorcycle and is fluent in French.
Cooper's humility only added to his appeal, People said.
"I think it's really cool that a guy who doesn't look like a model can have this," he told the magazine. "I think I'm a decent-looking guy. Sometimes I can look great, and other times I look horrifying."
Although he is single, Cooper said he doesn't see himself as a ladies man.
His initial reaction when he learned about the latest accolade was, "My mother is going to be so happy."
Runnersup on People's annual list this year were Ryan Gosling, Idris Elba, Tim McGraw and Alec Baldwin.
Previous winners included actor Ryan Reynolds, George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Mel Gibson, who was named the first sexiest man alive by the magazine more than a quarter-century ago.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney)
DHAKA At least 134 people were killed in Bangladesh when a series landslides triggered by heavy rain buried hillside homes, officials said on Wednesday.
Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday tracking tepid Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained after its telecom unit reported strong April subscriber additions. State-run lenders swung between gains and losses amid worries they would have to raise provisioning levels after the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday identified 12 of the largest loan defaulters and said it will direct lenders to