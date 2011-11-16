Newly appointed Prime Minister Mario Monti rings the silver bell to signify the start of his first cabinet meeting at Chigi palace in Rome November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Italy's new prime minister, Mario Monti, will outline his government's programme on Thursday, but his comments in recent weeks have already given a good idea of his probable policy priorities to try to rescue Italy from an acute debt crisis.

A series of reform prescriptions contained in a letter to Italy from the European Central Bank in August offer him major challenges. These covered thorny areas such as pensions, labour market reform and liberalisations.

In addition, the former European commissioner will have to adopt new deficit-cutting measures made necessary by Italy's rising borrowing costs and sharply slowing growth.

Following is a summary of economic reforms Monti is expected to tackle, and the obstacles he is likely to face.

PENSIONS

* Toughening the eligibity requirements for so-called "seniority pensions" which allow people to retire based on a combination of age and years worked. These pensions, a peculiarity of Italy's system, have been progressively tightened in previous years but still allow many workers to retire well before the standard retirement age of 65 for men and 60 for women.

Monti is also expected to try accelerate plans to bring the retirement age for women in line with that for men.

These reforms have been resisted by trade unions and the regional pro-devolution Northern League, which will not be part of Monti's parliamentary majority.

LABOUR MARKET/WELFARE

* Reforming Italy's "dual" labour market which analysts say offers excessive protection to regular payroll workers in medium-sized and large firms, and virtually no protection to millions of mostly young workers on temporary contracts.

Monti is expected to try to ease firing restrictions for regular payroll workers in the private and public sectors while introducing comprehensive unemployment benefits which are currently lacking, for those laid off or seeking work.

Trade unions and left-wing parties have resisted easing firing restrictions but they have indicated they may soften their stance if the move is accompanied by an increase in benefits or other measures to help first-time job-seekers.

COST OF POLITICS

* Reducing the generous pensions and myriad other benefits enjoyed by politicians in central and local government. This would not produce huge savings but is considered a pre-condition to generate consent for sacrifices the government will demand of ordinary citizens.

Monti is also expected to try to reduce the number of lawmakers and abolish or downsize some layers of local government, such as the provinces. These reforms would be hugely popular among the general public, but less so among the politicans upon whose support he depends in parliament.

LIBERALISATION

* De-regulating entry requirements and tariffs for professional services such as lawyers, accountants, pharmacists and taxi drivers and large-scale liberalisation and privatisation of local public services including utilities.

This was resisted by much of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Liberty (PDL) party which will be part of Monti's parliamentary majority.

WEALTH/PROPERTY TAX

* Adopting a wealth tax on the savings or assets of high-earners and re-introducing a property tax abolished by Berlusconi. Former Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti estimated that the property tax scrapped by Berlusconi under a 2008 election campaign promise could raise some 3.5 billion euros a year.

This is likely to be strongly supported by the centre-left and trade unions but resisted by the PDL.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, edited by Richard Meares)