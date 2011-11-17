West Indies' Darren Bravo celebrates his century on the fourth day of their second test cricket match against India in Kolkata November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KOLKATA Darren Bravo completed a stylish century to stall India's push for a series-clinching victory after the hosts had removed the dangerous Shivnarine Chanderpaul on the fourth morning of the second test at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Left-hander Bravo (117 not out) notched up his second test hundred with some positive strokeplay and took West Indies to 339 for four wickets at lunch, but the tourists still trail by 139 runs after they were asked to follow on.

The 22-year old batsman added 108 runs for the fourth wicket with Chanderpaul (47), who chopped paceman Umesh Yadav onto his stumps four overs after the new ball was taken.

Bravo survived an easy run-out chance on 54 and hit 13 fours and four sixes in his innings, reaching three-figure with two boundaries in one Yadav over, the first an elegant cover drive and the second a late steer to third man.

The batsman, whose first test ton came against Bangladesh last month, ran down the pitch with his bat and helmet raised to celebrate the milestone as a sparse crowd at Eden Gardens applauded his feat.

Marlon Samuels, who started off with three streaky boundaries, grew in confidence as he remained at the crease and was unbeaten on 31 at lunch, adding 70 runs with Bravo for the fifth wicket.

India, who lead the three-test series 1-0, started the day with their spinners but found no help from a low and slow track, prompting captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to immediately opt for the second new ball once it was available.

Yadav responded well by picking up Chanderpaul with his second over with the new ball to earn India's only success in the session.

The third and final test starts in Mumbai on Tuesday.

