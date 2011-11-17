A vendor selling vegetables waits for customers along a roadside market in Srinagar November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

NEW DELHI India's food price index rose 10.63 percent and the fuel price index climbed 15.49 percent in the year to Nov. 5, government data on Thursday showed.

In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood at 11.81 percent and 14.50 percent, respectively.

The primary articles price index was up 10.39 percent, compared with an annual rise of 11.43 percent a week earlier.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised interest rates last month for the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that began 18 months ago, on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.

