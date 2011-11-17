(L-R) Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Pragyan Ojha, Sachin Tendulkar, Ishant Sharma and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni walk back to the pavilion after they won the second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KOLKATA Darren Bravo's stylish 136 failed to save West Indies from a heavy defeat as India completed a series-clinching victory eight minutes before tea on the fourth day of the second test at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Paceman Umesh Yadav took four wickets while Ishant Sharma, Pragyan Ojha and Ravichandran Ashwin added two apiece to help the hosts dismiss West Indies for 463 to win the match by an innings and 15 runs and claim an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

The second innings was a stark contrast to the meek surrender in the first when the tourists were skittled out for 153 in response to India's 631 for seven declared and had to follow-on.

"It was a long fielding session. We got them out comfortably in the first innings but saw the track was getting flatter and there was nothing in it for the bowlers," India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni told reporters.

"The bowlers are hunting in a pack, (it) doesn't matter who is taking the wickets. I think the first innings was perfect, after that it was a game of patience."

Left-hander Bravo made his second test hundred and added 132 for the fifth wicket with Marlon Samuels (84).

The 22-year-old centurion had earlier put on 108 for the fourth wicket with Shivnarine Chanderpaul (47) who chopped Yadav on to his stumps four overs after the new ball was taken in the morning.

"I'd like to commend the guys in the second innings and if we put two innings together we can pose a challenge to other teams," said West Indies skipper Darren Sammy.

GOOD FIGHT

"It was a good fight in the second innings. India showed us how to bat on this track and it called for application."

Bravo survived an easy run-out chance on 54 and a strong bat-pad catch appeal on 119 before he edged left-arm spinner Ojha to lone slip Rahul Dravid.

He hit 16 fours and four sixes and reached three figures with two boundaries in one Yadav over, the first an elegant cover drive and the second a late steer to third man.

Bravo, who also scored a hundred against Bangladesh last month, ran down the pitch with his bat and helmet raised to celebrate the milestone as a sparse crowd at Eden Gardens applauded.

His dismissal sparked a collapse that saw the final six wickets falling for 62 runs. The spinners claimed four of the victims while Yadav dismissed the last two in consecutive deliveries.

Sammy briefly raised hopes of making India bat again with a 32-run cameo, during which he hit one four and three huge sixes, but was cleaned up by Yadav while attempting another extravagant swipe.

Samuels, who started with three streaky boundaries, grew in confidence and collected 13 fours and a six before he was out lbw to off-spinner Ashwin.

India started the day with their spinners on but found no help from a low and slow track, prompting Dhoni to take the second new ball as soon as it became available.

Yadav responded by removing Chanderpaul to earn India's only success in the morning session.

The third and final test in Mumbai starts on Tuesday.

