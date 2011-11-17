Borussia Dortmund's supporters celebrate their team during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Wolfsburg in Dortmund November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

BERLIN Reigning champions Borussia Dortmund are confident they can take a bite out of Bayern Munich's five-point Bundesliga lead when the top two clash on Saturday.

Dortmund have climbed the table to second place after rediscovering their championship-winning form with five wins and a draw in their last six league games.

The reason for Dortmund's rich vein of form was that the players were hungrier for the ball, coach Juergen Klopp told a group of amateur league coaches this week.

"When we started studying our system it was more a case of a Swan Lake. Now we always want to grab the ball like piranhas," Klopp said.

His players have responded to his orders in the last six games, scoring 19 goals to move up to 23 points -- five behind Bayern. They are also one of the fastest and most effective teams on the break.

"We just have to show no fear," said Germany defender Mats Hummels. "We have to push our own game through and then Bayern will not be invincible any more."

Dortmund could be without defender Marcel Schmelzer, who missed Germany's friendlies this week with a muscle injury.

For their part, Bayern know victory against the champions would give them more breathing in the title race.

"Dortmund are the toughest of all our rivals," said midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a shoulder injury.

"It will be a tight game but I am sure that we will throw everything we have into this game and win, because then we will have taken a huge step forward."

Bayern are also hoping they will make amends for last season's 3-1 defeat in Munich that all but sealed Dortmund's title.

"A lot has changed since then," Schweinsteiger told reporters after watching a Bayern Munich basketball game late on Wednesday. "We have more quality this season and we are more compact than in the past few seasons."

Bayern winger Arjen Robben, who returned to training last week after undergoing groin surgery in October, could make his comeback on Saturday, though it is unlikely he will be on the pitch from the start.

Third-placed Werder Bremen, also on 23 points, will have their work cut when they travel to surprise package Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are fourth on goal difference and have yet to lose at home this season.

