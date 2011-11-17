NEW DELHI India's largest paper maker Ballarpur Industries Ltd expects to improve its margin significantly from the Jan-March quarter as it has raised prices and new pulp capacity lowers cost, its finance chief said on Thursday.

The company expects to boost its operating margin by 200 bps in the March-quarter from 19 percent in July-Sept as fresh pulp capacity began operation at its Malaysia unit, B. Hariharan, group director (finance), told Reuters in a telephonic interview.

The margin would rise further to 24 percent next fiscal year after pulp capacity expansion in India is completed in the June-quarter, he said.

Following the expansion of India and Malaysia units, Ballarpur's pulp capacity would rise to 700,000 tonnes per annum by June and it would no more have to depend on pulp imports, which accounts for 40 percent of its current requirements.

Ballarpur's shares, valued at about 16 billion rupees, have fallen about 17 percent since it reported a 38 percent decline in its July-Sept earnings a fortnight ago, while the broader market has fallen only 5 percent.

A shutdown at its Malaysian paper unit in September for expansion coupled with high pulp and fuel costs crimped profit for the company, which has 1 million tonnes of paper making capacity.

The Malaysian unit remained shut in October as well and this would impact the December-quarter earnings, Hariharan said.

The earnings should start improving from Jan-March as the company has been able to raise prices and raw material prices have eased, Hariharan said. Pulp prices have dropped to $550 a tonne now from a peak of $700 last fiscal.

"Demand is very strong, particularly in the papers that we are producing," Hariharan said. Ballarpur is a leader in the coated paper and No. 2 in the copier segment in domestic market.

The company raised coated paper prices by 3,000 rupees a tonne in October and sees a "high possibility" for prices to further move up this quarter by 1,000-1,500 rupees a tonne.

"Now the rupee depreciation is also helping us because the imported paper which comes into the country will be costlier. So it also gives the opportunity to increase the domestic paper prices," Hariharan said.

The uncoated paper prices may also start firming up in January-March as new session begins at schools, he said.

Ballarpur Industries plans to revive listing plans for its U.K. unit in a year once its expansion plans have been completed and revenues have started flowing in from the new facilities.

"Once you can show them (investors) the visibility of the increased EBIDTA, I think from a valuation point of view that is a better time," Hariharan said.

The company pulled its unit's $330 million London float in April after the acquisition of a local smaller rival by a U.S. firm convinced it to seek a higher valuation than achievable in the rocky European market then.

Following this, it raised $200 million in August through an issue of perpetual bonds for repayment of debt and capital expenditure. The company plans to spend about 6 billion rupees on expansion till June.

Ballarpur Industries plans to marginally reduce its debt to 38 billion rupees by March from 40 billion rupees now and a significant debt reduction would start after June when cash flow increases following the completion of expansion.

Shares in Ballarpur Industries ended up 1 percent at 24.85 rupees in a Mumbai market that closed 1.87 percent lower on Thursday.

(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)