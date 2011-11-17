Death toll from Bangladesh landslides rises to 94 after heavy rain
DHAKA At least 94 people were killed in Bangladesh on Tuesday when landslides triggered by heavy rain buried hillside homes, officials said.
HONG KONG Gujarat, known for its business friendly policies and 'can do' attitude, is not only attracting foreign businesses - it also might be harvesting India's next PM.
For Reuters Insider Video Click: here
DHAKA At least 94 people were killed in Bangladesh on Tuesday when landslides triggered by heavy rain buried hillside homes, officials said.
WASHINGTON The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.