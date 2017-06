A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex closed down 1.87 percent on Thursday, extending losses to the sixth consecutive session, on worries about slowing domestic corporate earnings growth and the euro zone debt crisis.

The 30-share BSE index ended down 1.87 percent, or 314.16 points, at 16,461.71, with all but three of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index fell 1.9 percent to 4,934.75 points.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)