KOLKATA Centurion Darren Bravo spotted a silver lining after West Indies went down to India by an innings and 15 runs in the second test on Thursday -- his team no longer have to solely depend on Shivnarine Chanderpaul for sizeable scores.

Bravo's stylish 136 failed to save West Indies, who made 463 in the second innings after being shot out for 153 in the first, as the home team went 2-0 up in the three-match series.

"In the second innings we decided to come together as a team, play our strokes, express ourselves in the best possible way. The guys played pretty well," said Bravo, cousin of former batting great Brian Lara.

"It was good to see Adrian Barath (62) and Kirk Edwards (60) bat well at the top of the order and Marlon Samuels (84) later. It is good to know it is not just Chanderpaul we can depend on to get the big scores," he told reporters.

Bravo employs a similar style to Lara and is also left-handed.

"I am quite honoured by the fact I am compared with Brian Lara. He is definitely my role model," said the batsman.

"I play my natural game and look something like Lara but nevertheless I know that emulating him and to achieve what he has achieved will be difficult."

Bravo was disappointed his century could not make India bat in their second innings.

"It is obviously a sad feeling because it was not enough. Making India bat again was an uphill task but we have our heads held high after our performance in the second innings," he said.

DHONI DELIGHT

India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was delighted his side responded in style after their recent 4-0 defeat in England.

"The most important thing was to do well," Dhoni said. "England was a bad tour for us, there were several reasons why we did not do well there.

"It is always good to be on the winning side. We have shown some improvements in this test ... hopefully we will go on improving."

Dhoni hit his fifth test century in the Kolkata match and was also a model of composure behind the stumps, prompting former West Indies keeper Jeff Dujon to describe him as the all-round package.

"It's a big compliment for me because I am more of a package," the Indian said with a smile. "I'm neither an extraordinary batsman nor a specialist keeper.

"It's all about doing things right. It does not matter how you catch the ball, take the edges and make stumpings.

"It's a constant process. I hope I will be a specialist one day."

