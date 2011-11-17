Lille's Joe Cole (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against St Etienne during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Geoffroy Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Pratta/Files

PARIS Brief news from Ligue 1 before this weekend's matches:

* Lille forward Joe Cole, who has had a brilliant start to the season after joining on loan from Liverpool, would like to take part in the 2012 Olympics.

"I would love to play in it. I would be very excited because ... it is in East London where I started my football career," Cole told French media.

The former England international, who began his playing days with West Ham United, has scored two goals for Lille and formed a good partnership with Belgium international Eden Hazard.

Third-placed Lille travel to Toulouse on Friday.

* Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez is set to make a much-awaited return for Olympique Lyon when they entertain Stade Rennes on Friday.

Lisandro, who has been out for 12 weeks with an ankle injury, has been included in the squad by the seven-times French champions.

Fourth-placed Lyon trail leaders Paris St Germain by seven points. Rennes are fifth.

* Argentine midfielder Lucho Gonzalez is keen to quit Olympique Marseille, his agent said.

"He wants to leave. He wants to play in a better league," Federico Simonian told sports daily L'Equipe on Thursday.

Lucho had a brilliant first season at Marseille, helping them win the title in 2010, but has struggled since.

Eighth-placed Marseille, who trail PSG by 12 points, travel to Montpellier on Saturday.

* A mediator will try and settle a dispute between Paris St Germain and former France forward Peguy Luyindula, L'Equipe reported on Thursday.

Luyindula has been suspended by PSG despite the French League saying last week the club were breaching his contract by making him train with the reserves.

PSG, who have 30 points from 13 games, host Nancy on Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez;