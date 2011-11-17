Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah reacts near the end of play during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball series against the Miami Heat in Miami, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/Files

Joakim Noah is considering a move to the French League if the NBA season is cancelled because of the lockout, the Chicago Bulls center said on Thursday.

"In my mind, it is out of question that I come and just play a few matches. If I come, it's for the whole year," Noah, who would like to play for childhood team Paris-Levallois, told French sports daily L'Equipe.

The fate of the NBA season was hanging in the balance on Tuesday after players filed a lawsuit against the governing body and another two weeks of competition were scrapped.

No NBA game will be played before Dec. 15.

Noah would be the seventh French player to come back to his home country after Tony Parker moved from the San Antonio Spurs to Villeurbanne, Ronny Turiaf (New York Knicks to Villeurbanne), Pape Sy (Atlanta Hawks to Gravelines), Nicolas Batum (Portland TrailBlazers to Nancy), Boris Diaw (Charlotte Bobcats to Bordeaux) and Ian Mahinmi (Dallas Mavericks to Le Havre).

