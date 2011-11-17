LONDON A stolen tracksuit and a bag of balls helped one ticketless Ireland fan to the best seat in the house for their Euro 2012 playoff win over Estonia -- in the opposition dugout.

Conor Cunningham from Cork travelled to Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena and managed to bypass security after sneaking in a stadium side entrance.

After sitting next to Estonia manager Tarmo Ruutli for Ireland's 4-0 first victory last Friday, he was spotted by TV cameras on the pitch afterwards celebrating with the Ireland players.

"I just spotted an open door and I thought I will stick my head through there but it was just a closed-in room but I found an Estonian tracksuit and I just threw it on," he said on the Mirror website (www.mirrorfootball.co.uk).

"I threw the bag of balls over my shoulder and just went for it. I didn't know what to do, to be honest, so I thought I'd better go into the Estonian dug-out."

He was unable to travel to Dublin for Tuesday's return leg as Ireland qualified for Euro 2012 with a 5-1 aggregate win.

